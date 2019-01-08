Supreme Court allows Monsanto to claim patent on genetically modified cotton seeds
The top court’s verdict set aside the Delhi High Court’s ruling against the world’s biggest seed manufacturing company.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed United States-based seed manufacturing company Monsanto to claim patents for its genetically modified cotton seeds, Reuters reported. The top court’s verdict set aside a Delhi High Court ruling from 2017.
Monsanto’s Indian arm Mahyco Monsanto Biotech had sued Nuziveedu Seeds – and its subsidiaries Prabhati Agri Biotech Ltd and Pravardhan Seeds Pvt Ltd – in 2016, accusing it of producing genetically modified varieties of hybrid cotton seeds using Monsanto’s trademarked Bollguard and Bollguard-II technology even after their contract was cancelled in November 2015.
In March 2017, the Delhi High Court had ruled that the Hyderabad-based company could continue to use Monsanto’s patented Bt cotton technology as the firm’s termination of its sub-licence agreement with Nuziveedu was “illegal and arbitrary”, Mint reported.
Prominent farmers’ group, Shetkari Sanghatana, welcomed the development. “This is a very good move as most international companies have stopped releasing new technology in the Indian market due to the uncertainty over patent rule,” said Ajit Narde, a leader of the farmers’ body.
M Ramasami, chairperson of the Federation of Seed Industry of India, said the top court’s order will expedite the farming technologies.