Parliament: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after ruckus over upper caste quota bill
Oppositon legislators also questioned the manner in which the Winter Session had been extended by a day.
The government on Wednesday introduced the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Rajya Sabha. The bill seeks to provide 10% reservations in aided and unaided institutions to the economically backward from upper castes. The bill was passed 323-3 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
Other bills that the Rajya Sabha may take up on the last day of the Winter Session are the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, the Companies (Amendment) Bill and the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill. The contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which the Lok Sabha passed on Tuesday, is likely to come up for debate.
Live updates
12.37 pm: The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm following ruckus over the quota bill. Opposition MPs shout slogans over Union minister Thawarchand Gehlot, who has introduced the bill in the Upper House and had been speaking.
12.28 pm: After the Upper House reconvenes, the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019, which seeks to provide 10% reservations to the economically backward from upper castes, has been tabled. The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, with 323 members voting in favour and three against.
11.40 am: Rajya Sabha is adjourned till noon amid protests by Opposition members who question the manner in which the Winter Session has been extended by a day.
11.30 am: Congress leader Anand Sharma says that the way in which the House proceedings were extended without the consent of the Opposition parties was not right, ANI reports. “The situation now is such that there is no dialogue between the Opposition and the government,” he says. “The government is foremost responsible if the House doesn’t function.”
However, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley blames the Opposition. “As per normal working days, we should have been working, on most of them the House stood adjourned,” he says. “There is one extra day to consider legislations.”
11.05 am: Bills up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha include the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Fourth Amendment) Bill, The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, the Companies (Amendment) Bill and the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill.
Another important legislation that will come up in the Rajya Sabha is the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act of 1955 in order to grant citizenship to Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan if they have lived in India for six years, even if they do not possess the necessary documents.
11 am: The Centre on Tuesday had extended proceedings in the Rajya Sabha by a day as it sought to push through key legislation.