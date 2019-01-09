The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance on Wednesday is set to table the The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Rajya Sabha, a day after it was passed in the Lok Sabha. The legislation provides for 10% reservation for economically backward upper castes.

The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha with 323 members voting in favour and only three against. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the bill was an indication of the government’s commitment to ensuring a life of dignity for every poor person, irrespective of caste or creed. Union minister Rajnath Singh said that the historic bill was brought in in the interest of the nation.

Although several Opposition parties, including the Congress, Shiv Sena, and the National Congress Party, have supported the bill, they have accused the Centre of introducing it with the upcoming General Elections in mind.

