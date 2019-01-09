The British Parliament is set to restart debate on Wednesday on Prime Minister Theresa May’s proposed Brexit deal, after the government announced that the vote on the package she negotiated with the European Union would take place on January 15.

The United Kingdom is set to leave the European Union by March 29, after a majority of British people voted on June 23, 2016, in a referendum. It was popularly known as the Brexit vote.

If the government fails to get Parliament to approve the agreement Theresa May secured with the European Union, Britain would head toward a no-deal Brexit. In such an instance, trade between Britain and other European nations would be severely hampered in the absence of any understanding between the nations. It is expected to lead to a shortage in supplies, including of essentials like medicines.

Ahead of next week’s vote, meanwhile, May suffered a setback on Tuesday after MPs opposed to exiting the EU without a deal won a vote 303 to 296 on a Finance Bill amendment to restrict the Treasury’s powers, especially with regard to taxation.

Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn of the Labour Party said the victory was a significant step to prevent a no-deal Brexit. “It shows that there is no majority in Parliament, the Cabinet or the country for crashing out of the EU without an agreement,” Corbyn was quoted as saying by Reuters.

MPs across parties have come together to oppose a no-deal Brexit and vowed to use every tool at their disposal to stop an exit before March if the prime minister’s deal does not get the required numbers on Tuesday.

The British government, however, played down the significance of the Finance Bill amendment, insisting that Brexit would take place, nevertheless, as scheduled by March 29.