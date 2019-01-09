Central Bureau of Investigation chief Alok Verma on Wednesday revoked most of the transfer orders issued between October 24 and January 8 by interim director Nageshwar Rao, PTI reported.

The decision came a day after the top court quashed the Centre’s decision to divest Verma of his responsibilities. Verma – who is set to retire on January 31 – was back in office on Monday for the first time since October 23, when he was sent on leave by the government.

Earlier on Wednedsay, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had nominated Justice AK Sikri to take his place on the high-power panel that is considering Verma’s case. The Centre began efforts to convene the panel – which also comprises Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge – soon after the Supreme Court quashed its decision on Verma. According to the Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday, Verma cannot take major policy decisions till the panel rules on the case within a week.

On October 24, Rao had transferred 13 officials, including the agency’s Joint Director (Policy) AK Sharma, Deputy Inspectors General MK Sinha, Anish Prasad, KR Chaurasia, Tarun Gauba, Additional Superintendent of Police SS Gurm and Deputy Superintendent of Police AK Bassi.

Bassi and Sinha were investigating Verma’s deputy Rakesh Asthana, who the agency has accused of corruption. The Centre had relieved Asthana too of his duties on October 23.