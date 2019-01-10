The Rajasthan Police have filed a case against two employees of a government hospital in Jaisalmer’s Ramgarh after a newborn’s body split into two during delivery, the Hindustan Times reported on Thursday.

The police have filed a case under Indian Penal Code Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety).

A nurse pulled out the newborn with immense force during the delivery, the parents alleged. The hospital authorities then allegedly hid the part of the body they had pulled out, and sent the woman to another hospital in Jodhpur. Tilok Bhati, the father, claimed that the Ramgarh hospital staff were inebriated and misbehaved with them.

The doctors at Jodhpur’s Umaid Hospital realised that there had been a botch-up and informed the parents, who then filed a police complaint.

Sub-inspector Jalam Singh said the police recovered a part of the baby’s body from the government hospital after conducting searches. “We have registered a case against two staffers of Ramgarh hospital and have interrogated them,” he was quoted as saying.