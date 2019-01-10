The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday rejected the bail petition of Rashtriya Janata Dal President Lalu Prasad Yadav in three cases related to the multi-crore fodder scam, PTI reported.

Yadav, who is undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi, sought bail on medical grounds. On January 4, the court reserved its order on Yadav’s bail petition – which was filed on December 11 – after hearing arguments of the Central Bureau of Investigation and Yadav’s counsel Kapil Sibal.

The cases deal with the embezzlement of around Rs 1,000 crore from the state exchequer for the purchase of fictitious medicines and fodder for cattle between 1990 and 1997.

Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA and spokesperson Shakti Yadav said the court’s decision has hurt the people of Bihar and all party men, The Hindu reported. “Now we will approach the Supreme Court for relief,” he added.

Lalu Prasad Yadav was sent to Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Central jail in December 2017 after being convicted in the Dumka, Deoghar and Chaibasa treasury cases of fraudulent withdrawal.