Protestors staged demonstrations in Bihar’s Gaya on Thursday continued their protests against the murder of a 16-year-old girl, who was found beheaded on January 6, reports said. The protests against alleged police inaction have been going on since Tuesday, NDTV reported.

Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police Rajiv Mishra said the teenager’s family and one relative have been detained as they might have carried out the murder, The Times of India reported.

The family, however, alleged that the girl was raped before being brutally killed. They claimed to have reported her missing on December 28 but accused the police of not taking immediate action.

Mishra, however, told NDTV that the victim’s mother and sisters had informed them that she had returned home on December 31. Mishra said the girl’s father had sent her away with a male acquaintance that day.

The police have detained the man, identified by her family. Though he has denied that he killed the girl, his call records allegedly indicate that he was in touch with several local criminals.

Investigators are awaiting the autopsy report to ascertain if she was raped.