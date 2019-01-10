The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday appointed former chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Raman Singh and Vasundhara Raje the national vice presidents ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, PTI reported.

BJP General Secretary Arun Singh tweeted that party chief Amit Shah had appointed the three leaders to the national posts. The announcement was made on the eve of the party’s two-day national council meeting in New Delhi.

Last month, the party lost the Assembly elections in the states governed by the three new appointees. Chouhan was the Madhya Pradesh chief minister, while Singh and Raje were at the helm in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, respectively.