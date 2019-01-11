A landslide killed one child and injured three others playing on a hillside in central Indonesia, the country’s disaster mitigation agency said on Friday, AP reported.

A video posted online by the agency showed frantic villagers pulling a limp child out of a heap of wet earth on Thursday afternoon. Two others of the group of six were safe, said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesperson of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency.

Floods and landslides often occur in Indonesia during seasonal rains. This one in Java’s Sukabumi district, about 100 km south of the capital Jakarta, was preceded on New Year’s Eve by a deadlier one that killed 32 people in Sirnaresmi village of the same district.

Sixty people who lost their homes in last month’s landslide were forced to move to a temporary shelter, said Nugroho.