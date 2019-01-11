Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Friday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts that helped pass the upper-caste quota bill in Parliament, News18 reported.

“The economically backward youths had a demand for years, our government solved their problem,” Shah said at the party’s two-day national council meet that began in New Delhi on Friday. “We are grateful to PM Modi for this momentous step.”

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019, a day after it was passed in the Lok Sabha. The bill seeks to provide 10% reservations in aided and unaided institutions to the economically backward from upper castes. Shah said this was one of the most important legislation passed in Parliament.

Shah said the upcoming Lok Sabha elections would be “extremely important” for both his party and the country. “It is important for the youth, it is important to millions of people in the country waiting for development,” he said. “We are making every effort to make Vivekananda’s imagination of India a reality under the leadership of PM Modi.”

The theme of the two-day meet is “Abki Baar Phir Modi Sarkar” [Once again Modi’s government], The Indian Express reported. Other senior leaders present at the meet included LK Advani, Union ministers Arun Jaitley, Nitin Gadkari and Sushma Swaraj, and senior party leader Murali Manohar Joshi. The leadership is expected to discuss the government’s achievements since it came to power in 2014 and come up with a strategy to defeat the Congress.

The government’s “social justice” plank and its outreach towards Dalits, backward classes and the general category is likely to be a key theme, PTI reported. The party has invited all its elected members besides organisational leaders from across the country.

Shah expressed confidence that the party would improve its tally in Uttar Pradesh, where the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party are set to contest together to keep the BJP at bay. “The people who could not face each other have today come together in the face of defeat,” Shah said. “They know that it is not possible to face Narendra Modi alone.”

Shah also applauded the Goods and Services Tax Council’s decision to double the exemption limit for businesses choosing to opt out of the indirect taxation system and for raising the threshold for businesses to avail the composition scheme. “We have revamped GST to help small businesses,” he said.

The move, announced on Thursday, is expected to give relief to micro, small and medium enterprises.

