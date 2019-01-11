Industrial production grew 0.5% in November 2018 compared to the same month in 2017, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said on Friday. This was the slowest rate of growth since June 2017.

The manufacturing sector, which constitutes 77.63% of the index, shrank 0.4%, while the mining and electricity sectors grew 2.7% and 5.1%, the government said.

“The cumulative growth for the period April-November 2018 over the corresponding period of the previous year stands at 5%,” the ministry said.

Ten of 23 industry groups in the manufacturing sector showed positive growth in November compared to the same month in the year before.

The industrial output had grown at an 11-month high of 8.1% in October due to growth in mining, power and manufacturing sectors. The figure was revised to 8.4% on Friday.