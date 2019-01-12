Security forces on Saturday killed two suspected militants in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, Greater Kashmir reported.

The identity of the two militants is yet to be ascertained, the daily said, citing an unidentified official. The official added that two militants might have escaped during the gun battle, which took place in in Katapora village of Yaripora area in Kulgam.

However, Kashmir Walla reported that Zeenat Ul Islam, a commander of the Al Badr extremist group, was killed in the encounter.

Security forces laid seige to the village on Saturday afternoon, Kashmir Reader reported. The suspected militants opened fire, and a fierce gun battle followed, leading to the deaths of two of them. However, there is no official confirmation of the killings yet.

Intense clashes subsequently erupted at the site of the encounter. Youths pelted security personnel with stones, and the forces responded by using tear gas, which led to further clashes.

Internet services have been suspended in Anantnag and Kulgam districts following the encounter, the daily added.