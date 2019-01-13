Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday said former IAS officer Shah Faesal could serve the society better as a bureaucrat than as a politician. However, he called Faesal’s decision to resign from the civil services as “personal” and gave him his best wishes.

Faesal had quit the Indian Administrative Service on Wednesday in protest against government policies on Jammu and Kashmir. He expressed desire to work at the grassroots and “reimagine politics in Kashmir” – though denied plans to join a political party for now.

“Faesal was an efficient and dedicated officer who rendered his services with great zeal and enthusiasm for the welfare of the state and its people particularly belonging to weaker sections of the society,” Malik’s statement said. “In case he would continue his services as an IAS officer he could serve the people of society in a better way.”

Malik said Faesal has to “consult the youth to know their aspirations” and “try to create a new platform for the redressal of problems and grievances of youth”. “I would love to meet him if he comes to me for redressal of problems of youth,” Malik said.

Faesal had said his resignation was a “small act of defiance” to remind the Centre of its duties towards Kashmiris.