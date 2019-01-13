The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday said the Lok Sabha polls will be a choice between “stability” and “instability”, PTI reported. Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters that the BJP had moved a resolution to this effect at its national convention in New Delhi and described the Opposition’s alliance as “opportunistic”.

The ruling party described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an “honest and courageous” leader, while observing that the Opposition alliance’s leader is unknown. Prasad said the party had urged its cadre to glean the “right lessons” from the recent results of state Assembly elections, where the Congress defeated the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party in three states.

“All the BJP state governments have given exemplary records of development and good governance,” the resolution said. “We shall surely draw the right lessons, but surely this will serve as an inspiration for the party workers and cadre to work with renewed vigour in the Lok Saha elections.”

Prasad claimed that the only factor binding the Opposition parties allying within the “mahagathbandhan” or “grand alliance” is a common hatred towards Modi.

“The country has to decide where it has to go,” Prasad said. He praised Modi for ensuring “stability, development and growth with India” and helping it establish the country has an emerging global power.

The saffron party described the Opposition’s alliance as a comical one that is “desperate, contradictory and opportunistic”. “In many ways this also exposes the limitations of the constituents of this opportunistic alliance,” the resolution stated.