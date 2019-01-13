Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he sees validity in both sides of the argument in the Sabarimala temple controversy, The News Minute reported. This was different from his view in October, when he said that women should be allowed to go to the temple.

Speaking at a press conference in the United Arab Emirates, Gandhi said the matter is not clear-cut. “I see validity in both sides of the argument,” Gandhi said. “I believe that tradition needs to be protected, and I also see validity in the argument that women must be allowed to enter the temple.”

The Congress had initially welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict in September, allowing women of menstruating age to enter the Sabarimala shrine in Kerala. However, soon after, the party’s Kerala unit changed its stance and participated in massive protests that kept women away from the temple until earlier this month.

Gandhi had in October opposed the Kerala unit’s stance and said: “My stand is against the party’s stand. Men and women are equal. Women should be allowed to go anywhere they want.”