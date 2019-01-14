The Supreme Court on Monday decided to keep a petition pending that challenged the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill as the Rajya Sabha is yet to approve it, ANI reported. The court, however, did not dismiss the plea and asked the petitioner to mention it at an appropriate time.

The court said it was not appropriate for it to hear the plea until a bill has become law, News18 reported.

The Lok Sabha had passed the controversial bill on January 8 amid protests from the Opposition MPs. The North East states have been observing frequent shutdowns against the bill.

The bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act of 1955 in order to grant citizenship to Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan if they have lived in India for six years, even if they do not possess the necessary documents.