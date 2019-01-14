A cargo plane crashed into a residential building near the Iranian capital Tehran on Monday, AP reported. The plane had 10 people on board.

“The plane was a cargo Boeing 707 that overshot the runway during its landing,” Iran’s aviation organisation spokesperson Reza Jafarzadeh told IRIB news agency.

The plane mistakenly land in Payam International Airport in Karaj, more than 50 km away from Tehran, reported The National. It allegedly lost control and overshot the runway.

Further details are awaited.

🔻نجات خلبانان هواپیمای سقوط کرده/ ۱۵ نفر در هواپیما بودند



🔹مدیرکل امنیتی استان البرز از نجات خلبانان هواپیمای ساقط شده صبح امروز خبر داد.



🔹طبق شنیده‌ها ۱۵ نفر در این هواپیما بودند که خلبانان آن نجات پیدا کردند./ایلنا pic.twitter.com/MtHjiICidi — پايگاه خبری انتخاب (@Entekhab_News) January 14, 2019

Video shows the immediate aftermath of plane crash near #Iran's Karaj pic.twitter.com/nHNChTPHOw — Press TV (@PressTV) January 14, 2019

In May last year, all 66 passengers on board an Iranian passenger plane were killed after it crashed into Mount Dena, near the Isfahan province.