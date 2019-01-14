Wholesale price inflation eased to 3.80% in December from 4.64% in November, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement on Monday. The rate of inflation was 3.58% in the same month in 2017.

The wholesale prices of food articles in December fell 0.07% since the same month in 2017. The rate of inflation of fuel and power was recorded at 8.38%, down from 16.28% in November.

The inflation rate of manufactured products decreased to 3.59% from 4.21% in the preceding month.

India calculates two inflation rates, one based on retail prices and the other on wholesale prices. In November, retail inflation had eased to 2.33%, which was the lowest inflation rate since falling to 1.46% in June 2017.