A fire broke out at a camp at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Monday, ANI reported. No casualties have been reported.

The blaze broke out at a camp of the Digambar Akhada after a cylinder exploded and destroyed several tents in the vicinity, Times Now reported. “The fire has been contained and the area is being cleared now,” said the superintendent of police overseeing security operations. “There has been no loss of life or injuries.”

A team of the National Disaster Response Force was also present at the site.

The Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj is scheduled to start on Tuesday. Several thousands took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Monday on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

The state authorities expect more than 12 crore people to participate in the Kumbh Mela over the next 50 days, PTI reported.

Prayagraj: Fire fighting operations underway at a camp of Digambar Akhada at #KumbhMela; NDRF personnel also present at the site pic.twitter.com/XwVkZviG9e — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2019

Uttar Pradesh Police prepare for Kumbh

Meanwhile, the state police have incorporated several measures to ensure that the Kumbh Mela is conducted without any unfortunate incident. “This Kumbh will witness the use of innovative technologies for security,” state Director General of Police OP Singh told PTI on Monday.

The measures include a modern integrated command-and-control centre for 24-hour monitoring via 1,200 closed-circuit television cameras, real-time video analytics for crowd management, real-time detection and alert algorithm for overcrowding. Several provisions, including the Trinetra app for surveillance of terrorists, criminals and suspicious elements, will also be used, Singh said.

Children below the age of 14 will be given radio-frequency identification tags to prevent them from getting lost.