The Delhi Police on Monday filed a chargesheet naming student activists Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya in a sedition case from 2016. Kumar was the president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union at the time of the incident.

The other accused include Kashmiri students Aquib Hussain, Mujeeb Hussain, Muneeb Hussain, Umar Gul, Rayeea Rasool and Bashir Bhat.

Former vice president of the students’ union Shehla Rashid, Communist Party of India leader D Raja’s daughter Aprajita Raja, and student leaders Rama Naga, Ashutosh Kumar and Banojyotsna Lahiri are among 36 people named in column 12 of the chargesheet because of insufficient evidence against them, PTI reported.

Kumar, Khalid and Bhattacharya were arrested in February 2016 on sedition charges for their involvement in a protest in which several students allegedly shouted anti-national slogans. The protest, which was against the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, had led to outrage by Hindutva groups.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sumit Anand will consider the chargesheet on Tuesday, The Indian Express reported. It has been filed under Section 124A (sedition), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 465 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 149 (unlawful assembly with common object), 147 (rioting), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, according to News18.

Kumar, who was a member of the Communist Party of India’s students’ wing All India Students Federation, questioned the timing of the move, asking why the chargesheet was filed right before the elections, according to Times Now. He claimed it was vendetta politics and a political conspiracy.

“If the news is true that a chargesheet has been filed, I would like to thank police and Modi ji,” ANI quoted him as saying. “The filing of chargesheet after three years, ahead of elections clearly shows it to be politically motivated. I trust the judiciary of my country.”

D Raja said the charges were politically motivated and nobody can accused his party’s students’ wing of any anti-national activity. “There is nothing to prove, our students cannot indulge in such activities and the government cannot slap sedition charges on them,” ANI quoted him as saying. “We will fight the case in the court.”