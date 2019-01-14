Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday claimed that Uttar Pradesh and Bihar would decide who will be in power at the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections, PTI reported.

The former Bihar deputy chief minister said the RJD would lend support to the alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh.

“It is not just Uttar Pradesh but the entire country where the message of alliance has gone...[now] the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will decide as to who will come to power at the Centre,” he said after meeting Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.

The meeting came a couple of days after the SP and the BSP announced their tie-up. They will contest 38 seats each.

Tejashwi Yadav, who met BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday night, claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party would lose a majority of the 134 seats in the two states, along with in Jharkhand. Uttar Pradesh has 80 seats in the Lok Sabha, Bihar has 40, and Jharkhand 14.

“The BJP has around 115 seats of these seats... with alliance in these states, the BJP will lose 100 seats,” he said, adding that the Uttar Pradesh alliance will prevent the country from going into the “clutches” of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Reacting to Tejashwi Yadav’s offer of support, Akhilesh Yadav said the move would further strengthen the alliance. “From Delhi to Kolkata, people are against the BJP as all have been deceived by them,” said the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister. “I can assure the BJP that we ‘samajwadis’ will not change our language even if they try.”

Tejashwi Yadav also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of cheating the people of Bihar by not delivering on his promise to give the state a special package, News18 reported.

“PM Modi had said he will give a special package to Bihar, but he has deceived the people and Bihar is yet to receive what he had promised,” he claimed. “Not a single penny has been given by the PM who had made tall promises. Why does he not give Bihar a special state status?”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Sunday claimed the SP-BSP alliance would have no impact on politics in the state.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Lucknow: I congratulate Mayawati ji and Akhilesh ji for forging this alliance in national interest. It was necessary in light of the situation in the country right now. Those who were slaves of British are in power right now pic.twitter.com/GcVwD3nryq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2019