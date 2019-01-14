Retail inflation stood at 2.19% in December compared to the same month in 2017, government data showed on Monday. This is lower than the 2.33% recorded in November, and is the lowest since June 2017.

The Consumer Price Index inflation rate for rural areas stood at 1.65% in December, marginally lower than the 1.71% the month before. In urban areas, retail prices increased 2.91% in December, compared to 3.21% in November.

Food prices declined 2.51% in December. In rural areas, prices fell 2.84% compared to December 2017 while in urban areas, they declined 1.89%. The food price inflation rate in November fell 2.61%.

Prices of vegetables declined the most, by 16.14%. In rural areas, vegetable prices fell 14.72%, and in urban areas they declined 18.84%. Prices of sugar and confectionery fell 9.22%, and the cost of pulses and products were 7.13% lower. The prices of health-related goods rose 9.02%, while education-related goods were costlier by 8.38%.