At least seven people sleeping inside a railway station in Sonipat were injured on Sunday after a speeding car ran over them, ANI reported. All the injured have been admitted to a hospital.

There were five passengers in the sports utility vehicle that crashed through the barricades and ran over the people sleeping in a hall outside the ticket window after midnight, Dainik Jagran reported. While the railway police caught two of the car’s occupants, the others managed to escape. They were reportedly drunk.

Government Railway Police’s Ashok Kumar said the driver was 19 years old and hails from Haryana’s Panipat district. The accused was allegedly visiting Sonipat to celebrate Lohri at a relative’s place.

The police are investigating the case.