Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Inspector General Mushtaq Sadiq and singer and activist Waheed Jeelani were among the several people who joined the National Conference party on Monday. They were inducted into the party in the presence of National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar.

A party spokesperson said the new members will make the National Conference stronger at the grassroots, PTI reported. “There is no higher calling than serving people,” Abdullah said while adding that the party with active participation of people would ensure speedy development of the state.

Mushtaq Sadiq DIG (retd.) and Waheed Jeelani, famous singer and social activist, joined National Conference in presence of party president Dr. Farooq Abdullah at Nawa e Subah Srinagar. Party General Secretary and Provincial President Kashmir were also present on the occasion. pic.twitter.com/aLKMRqtWqB — JKNC (@JKNC_) January 14, 2019

In Jammu, the party said twenty-two workers from other political outfits joined the National Conference in the presence of its provincial president Devender Singh Rana, Greater Kashmir reported.

Rana told the gathering in Jammu that the National Conference is the “only choice for all those who want to take the state towards peace, progress and development”.