The Indian Army will not hesitate to take action to deal with terror activities along the western border, Army chief General Bipin Rawat said on Tuesday, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.

“We are ensuring moral dominance along border in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said while addressing Army personnel in Delhi on the occasion of 71st Army Day. “The Indian Army will not hesitate to take strong action to deal with terror activities along the western border.”

Rawat said the “country along India’s western border” was providing support to terror groups and the Indian Army was dealing with them effectively.

On the eastern border with China, Rawat said new guidelines were being followed to maintain peace and tranquillity. “We will keep reviewing the situation along the eastern border,” he said. “Our soldiers will not allow any compromise in guarding the border in the eastern sector.”

Army Day is celebrated on January 15 to mark the day when Lieutenant General KM Cariappa took over from General Sir Francis Butcher as Commander-in-Chief of India on January 1949, reported The Indian Express. A parade was held at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi on Tuesday morning to celebrate the day.