The Kerala Lokayukta has issued a notice to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and a few state ministers after a complaint was filed alleging misuse of the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, PTI reported on Tuesday.

Lokayukta Justice Pius C Kuriakose and Upa Lokayuktas Justices KP Balachandran and AK Basheer admitted the complaint filed by RS Sasikumar, a former syndicate member of the Kerala University and posted it for hearing on February 15, reported The Times of India.

Sasikumar has accused the government of illegally sanctioning financial aid from the fund to the families of Nationalist Congress Party leader Uzhavoor Vijayan, who died in 2017, former Communist Party of India (Marxist) legislator KK Ramachandran Nair –

who died last year – and Praveen, a civilian police officer who died in an accident while on duty for CPI(M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, according to Manorama Online. He has sought the disqualification of the chief minister and other ministers, PTI reported.

The decision to admit the complaint was not unanimous. While Pius C Kuriakose and KP Balachandran said the complaint was admissible, AK Basheer said the chief minister has discretionary powers to allot funds to families. The Lokayukta clarified that neither of the parties has been found guilty yet.