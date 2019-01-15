The National Commission for Women on Monday took suo motu cognisance of a statement made by a Jadavpur University professor comparing a woman’s virginity to a “sealed bottle”. The commission said it has written to the university’s vice-chancellor against the “objectionable statement and the misogynist lesson”.

The commission has also written to the West Bengal director general of police to investigate the matter and take appropriate action as per the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code. It has also asked the police officer to apprise the commission at the earliest.

“Are you willing to buy a broken seal while purchasing a bottle of cold drink or a packet of biscuits? A girl is born sealed from birth until it is opened,” Kanak Chandra Sarkar, a professor at the university’s Department of International Relations, had written in the Facebook post. “A virgin girl means many things accompanied with values, culture, and sexual hygiene. To most boys virgin wife is like angel.”

While Sarkar later deleted the post, he continued to stand by the statement and said the constitution guaranteed him the freedom of speech and expression.

“I have not said anything wrong. As per the constitution, it’s my right to present my expression,” Sarkar said later. “There is freedom of expression and speech. There may be minor mistakes from my side but the bottom line is I have not done anything wrong as per law.”