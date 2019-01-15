Raj Shah, the first Indian-American to hold the post of principal deputy press secretary in the White House, has quit to join a prominent communications and lobbying firm, CBS News reported on Tuesday. Shah officially left the Donald Trump administration earlier this month.

Shah, who was a former researcher at the Republican National Committee, had been in the administration since Trump took office in 2017. He helped prepare SJustice Brett Kavanaugh for his Senate confirmation hearings for the post of Supreme Court judge.

Shah will be leading the media group of Ballard Partners, a lobbying firm, reported The New York Times.

“Our team, with years of proven results, will provide the strategic communications clients need to navigate these challenges and successfully deliver their message to the right audience,” Shah said in his statement, according to PTI.

He is the latest among top officials to leave the Trump administration. Former Defence Secretary James Mattis resigned in December, while former Attorney General Jeff Sessions was fired the month before. The former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley resigned in October and former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was sacked in March.