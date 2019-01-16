The Jharkhand government on Tuesday announced the implementation of 10% reservation in government jobs and educations institutions to the economically weaker sections of the upper castes, PTI reported.

With this, Jharkhand becomes the second state to implement the 10% reservation. The Gujarat government implemented the quota on Monday.

President Ram Nath Kovind on January 12 signed the bill into law granting 10% reservation to the economically backward for candidates belonging to the general category. The bill provides reservations in aided and unaided institutions to individuals below an income of Rs 8 lakh per annum. The government has said that the legislation will not affect the existing reservations for other groups.

“This will be applicable for recruitment process in all state government jobs or admissions in educational institutions happening after January 15, 2019,” Chief Minister Raghubar Das said, according to The Times of India. “This will be in addition to the existing 50% reservation to SC/ST, OBC etc category.”

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said that the move shows the government’s commitment to bring the poor into the mainstream of development, PTI reported.