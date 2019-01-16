At least 15 people were killed on Tuesday after suspected militants attacked a hotel and office complex in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, reported Reuters. The Somalia-based militant Islamist group al-Shabab claimed it was behind the attack, reported BBC.

Authorities said “scores” of Kenyans and foreign nationals had been evacuated from the compound, CNN reported.

The attack took place at the 14 Riverside Drive complex around 3 pm (5.30 pm Indian local time) on Tuesday. Kenyan police chief Joseph Boinnet told BBC that gunmen threw bombs at vehicles in the car park before entering the lobby of a hotel, where one person blew himself up.

Around 8 pm, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said all the buildings in the complex had been secured by security forces. “The situation is under control and the country is safe,” he said. “Terrorism will never defeat us.” However, gunfire was still reportedly heard from the area an hour later.

An unidentified first responder said identification papers indicated that 11 people who died in the attack were Kenyan, one was American and one British. Two people did not have an ID card on them.

United States Ambassador to Kenya Bob Godec condemned the attacks and offered US assistance, CNN reported. He confirmed that all embassy personnel were safe. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed “his solidarity with the people and government of Kenya”.

The al-Shabab are a militant group that opposes the Somali government which also carries out attacks throughout East Africa. Kenya is part of a peacekeeping operation that supports the Somali government against the al-Shabab.