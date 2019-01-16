Workers of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport on Wednesday decided to withdraw their bus strike after the transport service agreed to increase the workers’ salaries with effect from January, reports said. Commuters in Mumbai continued to suffer on Wednesday morning as the bus strike entered the ninth day.

The BEST Sanyukta Kamgar Kruti Samiti, a joint committee of many labour unions, had called for the strike demanding more wages and resolving concerns of employee housing. More than 32,000 workers had participated in the strike, with 3,200-odd buses kept off the roads.

The resolution came after the Bombay High Court appointed a retired justice to mediate. The workers informed the High Court that the strike will be called off by 1.30 pm.

A committee constituted by the state government and headed by the chief secretary had recommended that workers be granted a “10-step increase” in salary as an interim measure.

Earlier this week, the High Court had criticised the workers for continuing their bus strike and inconveniencing commuters. The BEST Union told the court that it was forced to remain on strike because the administration was refusing to comply with their demands.