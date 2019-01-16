Aam Aadmi Party MLA Baldev Singh resigned from the party’s primary membership on Wednesday, accusing party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of being “dictatorial and arrogant”. The legislator from Punjab also accused the party leadership of “giving up its basic ideology and principles”, The Tribune reported.

Singh, who represents Jaitu in the Assembly, tendered his resignation in a letter to Kejriwal. “As a result of your dictatorial, arrogant and autocratic style of functioning, pioneers of AAP like Prashant Bhushan, Yogendra Yadav, Medha Patikar, Kiran Bedi, Dr Gandhi, HS Khalsa, Sucha Singh Chottepur, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Ashish Khetan, Ashutosh, HS Phoolka etc. have all left the party or have been thrown out in a humiliating manner,” he alleged. “Therefore, keeping these saddening developments and circumstances in mind... I have decided to quit as a primary member of AAP.”

Another MLA, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, had quit the party on January 6 after being suspended two months earlier. Singh said “we were shocked” with the undemocratic way in which Khaira was removed as leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly.

The legislator also lashed out at Kejriwal for offering a “meek apology” to former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, claiming that it revealed the Delhi chief minister’s “double standards” in politics. Majithia was accused of involvement in drug trafficking. “Your duplicity on the vital issue of Punjab river waters also puts you on the same pedestal of cunning leaders of India,” Baldev Singh added.

The MLA claimed that instead of rewarding legislators from Punjab for their efforts, Kejriwal sent in an “army of outsiders to muzzle the voice of our people”. “This arrogant and over confident attitude of the party hierarchy led to a crashing defeat of AAP in Punjab in the 2017 Assembly elections,” he added.

Here is the full text of the letter: