The Assam Police arrested a 26-year-old nurse for allegedly sexually assaulting three patients at the B Barooah Cancer Institute in Guwahati on December 31, the Hindustan Times reported on Wednesday.

The nurse was identified as Kamal Kanti Sen Choudhury, a resident of Belonia in Tripura.

“Following complaints from the patients to the hospital superintendent, a case was lodged and efforts were undertaken to nab the culprit,” said Inspector Dharani Barman of the Paltanbazar police station. “He was arrested in Tripura on Sunday.” The police have charged him with sexual harassment, rape and attempt to steal.

Choudhury completed a nursing course in Tamil Nadu, the report said. He resigned from the cancer institute on January 8.