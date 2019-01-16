Odisha Congress Working President and Jharsuguda MLA Naba Kisore Das resigned from the party on Wednesday and joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal, reports said. His exit comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly elections in Odisha this year.

Local media reported that Sundergarh MLA Jogesh Singh might also quit the party soon.

Das, in his resignation letter to party President Rahul Gandhi, said the people in his constituency have asked him to join the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD to ensure the area’s development. “On public and voters’ pressurised request, I have decided to resign from the Indian National Congress and from the post of working president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee,” he added.

The legislator said he does not hold any grudge against state Congress President Niranjan Patnaik. “I apologise for this resignation,” he added.

The Jharsuguda legislator said he would talk to Patnaik about the demands of the people in his constituency when the chief minister visits the area to inaugurate a cancer hospital on Januar 24.

Meanwhile, Jogesh Singh told reporters that he would not be present at Gandhi’s rally in the state on January 25 because of prior committments in his constituency, Odisha Sun Times reported.

“First of all, people who have elected me as their leader are my high command,” Singh said. “Mati [homeland] is first priority for me. Then comes the party.”

The Sundergarh MLA praised the chief minister’s administration. “As a person, he is a very good human being,” Singh said. “The party has been able to be in power for as long as 18 years because of the supremo’s excellent political skills and capabilities. Naveen Patnaik is people’s favourite for which the party has been winning elections consistently.”

He evaded questions about resigning from the Congress, saying he would obey his consituents’ wishes.