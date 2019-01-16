Union minister Jagat Prakash Nadda claimed on Wednesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win 74 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 General Elections. The BJP won 71 seats in the state in 2014, and its ally Apna Dal won two seats.

“The BJP will register a handsome win in the Lok Sabha elections and all records will be broken,” the Union health minister, who is also in charge of the party’s campaign in Uttar Pradesh, said, according to PTI. “The reason for this is the work done by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Nadda claimed the BJP will campaign on the development agenda, not caste-based politics. He also said the saffron party had anticipated the alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party. “Our strategy will be to bag at least 50% vote share,” he added.

Nadda, who made the remarks at the BJP headquarters in Lucknow, was flanked by party leaders Narottam Mishra, Dushyant and Sunil Ojha, News18 reported. However, Gordhan Zadafia, who is Nadda’s deputy for the Uttar Pradesh campaign, was not present.

Nadda rejected the Opposition’s charge that the state and central governments have failed to fulfill their promises. “ I think both [Bahujan Samaj Party chief] Mayawati and [Samajwadi Party President] Akhilesh Yadav are telling people about their record when they say that the government is not fulfilling promises,” he said.

However, the minister deflected a question on the Apna Dal, which has quit its alliance with the BJP and tied up with the Aam Aadmi Party instead. He claimed that “there are some issues everywhere”, and added that the Apna Dal matter will be addressed soon.