Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday said the government must educate more people to control the country’s population. India is expected to surpass China as the most populous country on the planet by 2024.

“Those who are educated have less children and those who are less educated have more children,” Modi said at an event in Muzaffarpur. He added that education was the solution to every problem.

He added: “If you have to control the number of people in a family, then you must educate them. There is no need for family planning.”