Bharatiya Janata Party national President Amit Shah on Wednesday announced that he is undergoing treatment for swine flu.

The BJP leader is undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. “I hope to get better with God’s grace and your wishes,” Shah said in a tweet.

Swine flu is a respiratory disease caused by a strain of the H1N1 influenza. The strain originated in pigs, but is now a human disease whose symptoms are similar to those of a seasonal flu.

The symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches and chills. Pregnant women, children under five, the elderly and those with serious medical ailments and impaired immune systems are susceptible to the flu.