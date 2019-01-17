The Maharashtra Police have arrested a local leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Thane district and recovered around 170 weapons, including air guns, swords, and knives from his shop, reported The Times of India on Wednesday.

Police conducted a search at the store located in Tilak Nagar area in Dombivli on Monday night and arrested Dhananjay Kulkarni, who is the vice-president of BJP’s Dombivli unit, on Tuesday morning.

“Following a tip-off, the raid was conducted at Tapasya House of Fashion, which sells fashion accessories and cosmetic products,” said Sanju John, senior inspector of Thane Crime Branch. Around 170 weapons, including eight air guns, 10 swords, 38 knives, three axes and a sickle worth around Rs 1.9 lakh were seized from the shop.

John said Kulkarni had stored the weapons for sale at his shop. Kulkarni had procured the weapons from Crawford Market in Mumbai and Punjab and Rajasthan, John said.

Maharashtra: Huge cache of weapons seized from a shop of BJP worker Dhananjay Kulkarni in Dombivli, Thane yesterday. He has been arrested and sent to judical custody. pic.twitter.com/ooKpZoAAmu — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2019

BJP’s Dombivli unit chief Sanjay Bidwadkar confirmed that Kulkarni was the unit’s vice-president and a committee member. “We still don’t know exactly why he has been arrested,” Bidwadkar said. “The material seized from his shop is antique and there is nothing more to it.”

Nationalist Congress Party state president Jayant Patil demanded an explanation from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, reported The Indian Express. “What is the BJP planning to do with the use of such illegal weapons?” Patil asked. “There is no need for anti-social elements when BJP workers themselves are working like them.”

The Congress accused the BJP of “resorting to incite violence” and demanded an inquiry. The party’s state spokesperson Sachin Sawant said the BJP sensed defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and “has begun resorting to religious polarisation and inciting violence”.