The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday said its national president Amit Shah, who is undergoing treatment for swine flu, is doing well. On Wednesday, Shah took to Twitter to announce that he was diagnosed with the illness.

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP media chief Anil Baluni thanked the public for their wishes.

“He [Shah] will be discharged [from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi] in a day or two,” Baluni said.

The hospital had said that a team of doctors headed by AIIMS director Randeep Guleria is monitoring his condition.

Swine flu is a respiratory disease caused by a strain of the H1N1 influenza. The strain originated in pigs, but is now a human disease whose symptoms are similar to those of a seasonal flu. The symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches and chills.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad who was undergoing sinus treatment at the same hospital has been discharged, ANI reported.

Several news publications also speculated about the health of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who is reportedly undergoing treatment in the United States. The government and party authorities are yet to confirm the claims.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, however, wished Jaitley a speedy recovery on Twitter. “I am upset to hear Arun Jaitley Ji is not well,” Gandhi tweeted on Wednesday. “We fight him on a daily basis for his ideas. However, I and the Congress party send him our love and best wishes for a speedy recovery. We are with you and your family 100% during this difficult period Mr Jaitley.”

In August, Jaitley resumed charge as Finance Minister after being away for almost three months following a kidney transplant.

We're sorry to hear senior BJP leaders Shri @AmitShah & Shri @arunjaitley are unwell. We wish them a speedy recovery. — Congress (@INCIndia) January 16, 2019