Three police officials were injured when suspected militants hurled a grenade at security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Thursday, Greater Kashmir reported.

An assistant sub-inspector and two traffic police officials were injured in the grenade blast near Zero Bridge in Rajbagh area, reported Rising Kashmir. Senior Superintendent of Police (Srinagar) Imtiaz Ismail Parray confirmed the attack, according to GNS Kashmir.

The injured people have been identified as Iqbal Singh, an assistant sub-inspector, and traffic policemen Haris Manzoor and Sanullah.

Security forces have cordoned off the area to search for the suspected militants.

#JammuAndKashmir: 3 persons injured after terrorists hurled grenade on security forces at Zero Bridge in Srinagar today. Injured have been admitted to a hospital and are currently stable. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/GdcxFYcSSb — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2019