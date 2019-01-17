Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the government to lift the travel ban on opposition Pakistan Peoples Party leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, The News reported.

The names of the two leaders, along with that of 170 others, were placed on the country’s Exit Control List in December last year in connection with their alleged involvement in a fake accounts case. An individual named in the list is prohibited from flying abroad.

The court said that excluding Bhutto Zardari and Shah’s names from the list would not prevent the National Accountability Bureau from investigating the cases. The court observed that their names can be added again to the list if authorities find evidence implicating the two leaders.

The case involves an investigation into 32 fake accounts allegedly used to give massive financial benefits to former President Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, and several other leaders accused of money laundering. Zardari, Talpur, and other leaders and provincial ministers belonging to the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party are also a part of the list.

The court said that adding Shah’s name to the list would hinder him from performing his official duties. “It would cause serious problems in performance of his official functions in case his name is placed on the Exit Control List and his movements are restricted,” the court said. “We accordingly direct the names of the said persons for the time being be removed from the Exit Control List.”

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that the government had been hasty in placing the names of 172 people on the list, Dawn reported.

‘Why are lawmakers scared of ECL?’

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday asked why lawmakers were “so scared” of the Exit Control List.

“Why are some of our lawmakers so scared of the ECL? Why are they so keen to go abroad?” he tweeted. “There is so much work to be done by politicians in and for Pakistan – the land they claim to love but some cannot wait to take frequent trips abroad and lawmakers have ‘iqamas’ or residencies abroad.”

Responding to Khan’s tweet, Bhutto Zardari said, “Obviously selected PM doesn’t understand the concept of human rights or freedom of movement.”

Bhutto Zardari asked Khan why only opposition leaders were added to the travel list and not government members who “are busy travelling”.

