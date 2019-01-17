At least five persons were killed and 10 were injured after a car bomb detonated at a police academy in Colombia’s Capital Bogota on Thursday, AP quoted the city’s Mayor Enrique Peñalosa as saying.

Peñalosa condemned the “terrorist act” although no organisation has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Ambulances and helicopters were dispatched to the General Santander police academy in the southern part of the city. Witnesses said they heard a loud explosion that destroyed the windows of adjacent buildings.

More details are awaited.

#BREAKING: At least four dead in presumed car bomb attack on Colombia police school, Bogota mayor says pic.twitter.com/n9pd12JK7V — AFP news agency (@AFP) January 17, 2019