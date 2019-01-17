Union minister Jayant Sinha on Thursday said the “most likely” outcome of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be an unstable government, PTI reported.

Sinha said the country has changed for the better during the tenure of the Narendra Modi government and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s priority is to inform people about it.

“If, indeed, we end up in a situation where we don’t have a strong, stable government, [which] I think that is in fact the most likely case, I think that will be something that will not be good for India going forward,” said the minister of state for civil aviation. “For us the goal is to inform, to ensure that people understand all that we have done and all that is at risk consequently.”

Sinha said he expects the influence of state-run companies to decrease after the next government comes to power. Last month, the BJP suffered electoral setbacks in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.