Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday threatened to “destroy” the Rajput Karni Sena, after the outfit said that the makers of Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi will face “consequences” if Rani Laxmibai has been shown in a negative light in the movie.

In a letter to the producers, director and writers of the film, the Maharashtra wing of the fringe group on Thursday threatened to protest if the image of Rani Laxmibai had been “maligned” in the biopic, or if she had been shown as the “lover of some Britisher”, ANI reported. The film, which Ranaut has co-directed with Krish, is set to be released on January 25.

“Four historians have certified Manikarnika,” Ranaut said in a statement, News18 reported. “We have got a certificate from the censor board as well. Karni Sena has been conveyed this but they are continuing to harass me.” She added: “If they don’t stop [harassing me], then they should know I am also a Rajput, and I will destroy each one of them.”

Last year, the Karni Sena resorted to violent protests in several states in an attempt to stall the screening of the film Padmaavat, which starred actor Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini, a Rajput queen. The outfit claimed that the movie insulted a queen who belonged to their community. Four Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat – banned the movie, but the Supreme Court overturned these bans.