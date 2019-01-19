The authorities in Rajasthan on Saturday reported a rise in the death toll from swine flu since January 1 to 48 with the deaths of five people, PTI reported. A total of 1,173 people of the 5,061 people whose samples were tested were diagnosed with the virus strain.

Swine flu is a respiratory disease caused by a strain of the H1N1 influenza. The strain originated in pigs, but is now a human disease whose symptoms are similar to those of a seasonal flu. The symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches and chills. Pregnant women, children under five, the elderly and those with serious medical ailments and impaired immune systems are susceptible to the flu.

A spokesperson for the state’s medical and health department said two people had died in Jodhpur and Udaipur each, while one had died in Barmer. “The health minister has already issued directions to conduct door-to-door screenings for patients,” the spokesperson said.

Maharashtra accounted for almost half of the 542 swine flu deaths reported until October 2018, NDTV reported. Till October 14, as many as 191 people succumbed to the disease in Rajasthan while 45 people lost their lives in Gujarat.

In February 2018, a report compiled by the Centre’s Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme found that Rajasthan reported the highest number of swine flu cases in the country.