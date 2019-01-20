The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday ordered an inquiry after a woman gave birth on a road in Srinagar after doctors at the Lal Ded Hospital allegedly refused to admit her, PTI reported. The baby girl, delivered outside on the road on Thursday night, immediately died.

The hospital on Saturday removed a third-year resident doctor who allegedly refused to admit the woman, the Hindustan Times reported. “She has been shunted out. We won’t allow such behaviour,” said hospital Superintendent Shabir Sediqui. “I have recommended strict action against her.”

Jammu and Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Baseer Khan ordered an inquiry after coming across reports of the incident. “A news item has been posted on social media which, reveals that a woman from a remote area of Kupwara district was forced to deliver on the roadside after doctors of Government LD Hospital, Srinagar, the largest maternity care hospital in the Valley, did not allow her to stay in the hospital for a night and did not admit her on Thursday,” he said.

Khan directed the dean of Srinagar’s Government Medical College to urgently look into the matter and submit a report within two days. “This news item needs a thorough enquiry to find out the factual position, so that appropriate action is taken against the concerned if found liable for such negligence/act,” said the order.

Sediqui said authorities have taken up the matter with the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology head Dr Farhat Jabeen, Greater Kashmir reported. “Pending inquiry, the doctor[s] who was/were on duty on Thursday has been attached to Principal GMC, Srinagar,” he added.

The incident took place after the woman developed labour pain at her home in northern Kupwara on Thursday and was taken to Kalaroos hospital in a cot as the road was not motorable because of heavy snow. Doctors there referred her to a hospital in Kupwara, from where she was further referred to the facility in Srinagar.

An unidentified family member said the woman was kept under observation for a few hours and then denied an overnight stay. A doctor also allegedly misbehaved with the family and they were told to leave the hospital.

Politicians demand action

Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti described the incident as “heart-wrenching”. “Cannot even begin to fathom the pain and trauma the parents must feel,” she tweeted.

National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah urged the state administration under Governor Satya Pal Malik “to take immediate action in this tragic case”.

Heart wrenching that a pregnant woman was turned away from a hospital which ironically is named after the great Kashmiri mystic saint Lal Ded . She later gave birth to a still born in frigid temperatures. Cannot even begin to fathom the pain & trauma the parents must feel. https://t.co/NizgjW46W4 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) January 19, 2019