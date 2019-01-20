A major fire broke out on Sunday at a five-storey building in southern Kolkata, destroying several shops next to it, PTI reported. At least 19 fire tenders were dispatched to control the blaze at Traders Assembly building in Gariahat area, which was first noticed at 1 am.

An unidentified fire department official said no one was injured in the fire, adding that a few people were taken to hospital after they complained of breathing problems.

The official said the fire had been brought under control and that traffic in the area had been temporarily restricted. “Our men are fighting tooth and nail to douse the fire pockets,” he said.

A team of forensic experts and senior officials of the Kolkata Police Disaster Management Group also reached the site to collect samples for investigation.

The official said that all families living in the building, which houses a garment store on the ground and first floors, have been evacuated. “The building does not have an elevator and people had to climb down stairs to escape the fire,” he said.

Although the exact cause of the blaze is yet be ascertained, the official said it could have been started after a fire broke out in a shop on the footpath adjoining the building.

State Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose also visited the site earlier on Sunday.