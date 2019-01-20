A 16-year-old girl committed suicide after her neighbour allegedly molested her in Madarpur village in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district, the police said on Saturday. The girl, a Class 12 student, was found dead at her home on Friday, the Hindustan Times reported.

In her suicide note, the girl said that Deepak Singh entered her house on two occasions, and molested her. In the first instance, her family members had caught Singh and handed him over to the police. However, the accused molested her again after the police released him with a warning, she wrote.

“We handed him over to police [the first time],” the girl’s father said. “Some prominent people from the village mediated and got both sides to agree on a written compromise on a stamp paper of Rs 100.” The police released Singh later, but he reentered the house on Friday and allegedly again tried to molest the teenager. However, he fled after her family members woke up.

The girl’s father said his daughter had written the suicide note on the back of the stamp paper. “I am not a bad girl,” she wrote in the note, Patrika reported. “Deepak deliberately wanted to trap me, so I hanged myself.”

Udhyog Nagar police station house officer Vinod Samaria said the child’s body has been handed over to her family after an autopsy. The family has filed a case against Singh and investigation has begun, he added.