United States Senator Kamala Harris on Monday announced that she will run for president in the 2020 elections.

Harris, who represents California in the Senate, is the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants. Her announcement came on Martin Luther King Jr Day.

Harris launched her 2020 campaign for the White House in an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America. In a video she released on Twitter, the Democratic Senator called on the people to join her to “claim our future”.

“Justice. Decency. Equality. Freedom. Democracy. These aren’t just words,” Harris says in the video. “They’re the values we as Americans cherish. And they’re all on the line now.”

“Let’s do this, together. Let’s claim our future. For ourselves, for our children, and for our country,” she said.

Earlier this month, Harris, during an interview, had said that the United States is ready for a woman of colour to be president.

Harris is the fifth Democrat to enter the presidential run. She will hold a launch rally in Oakland on January 27. Her slogan will be “For the People”, Reuters reported.

The former California state attorney general has pushed hard for a deal to protect those immigrants who came to the country illegally as children. She gained attention last year for her tough questioning of the Trump administration’s appointments, including Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexual harassment.

On January 12, US Democratic lawmaker Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu member of the Congress, had also said she will run for president next year. If elected in 2020, she would be the youngest and first woman to be elected as the US president.